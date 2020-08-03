World

WHO urges mothers to breastfeed even if infected with Covid-19

03 August 2020 - 15:26 By Francesco Guarascio
The WHO says mothers who have contracted Covid-19 should continue breasfeeding newly born babies even.
Image: 123RF/halfpoint

Mothers should breastfeed their babies even if they have contracted Covid-19, the World Health Organisation's head said on Monday, as the benefits outweigh the risks of infection.

"WHO recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 should be encouraged the same as all other mothers to initiate or continue breastfeeding," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

As the world marks breastfeeding awareness week, Tedros said "the many benefits of breastfeeding for newborn babies and children substantially outweigh the potential risks of Covid-19 infections".

Reuters

