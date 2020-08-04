World

Taiwan provisionally approves dexamethasone as coronavirus treatment

04 August 2020 - 16:46 By Ben Blanchard
Remdesivir is the only drug so far authorised in the European Union to treat patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19.
Remdesivir is the only drug so far authorised in the European Union to treat patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/David Izquierdo Roger

Taiwan provisionally approved the use of dexamethasone, a cheap and widely-used steroid, to treat the new coronavirus, as the island faces a shortfall of the antiviral drug remdesivir after the United States bought nearly all global supplies.

Taiwan Centres for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang told reporters on Tuesday that medical experts had decided to provisionally allow dexamethasone to be listed as a Covid-19 treatment but that procedures still needed to be completed before it could be given to any patients.

Taiwan has reported 476 cases of the new coronavirus, including seven deaths. Most of the cases are imported and almost all have recovered. It has kept numbers low thanks to early and effective prevention work.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency said this week that stocks on the island of U.S. drugmaker Gilead's Covid-19 medicine remdesivir were low.

Taiwan had originally ordered 2,000 doses to arrive by the end of July, but had only 78 in stock, enough to treat 54 seriously-ill patients, the report said.

Remdesivir is the only drug so far authorised in the European Union to treat patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19.

Remdesivir is in high demand after the intravenously-administered medicine helped to shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial.

But in results announced in June, a trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed dexamethasone as the first drug to save lives of Covid-19 patients in what scientists said was a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan last month also approved the use of dexamethasone to treat Covid-19. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Regeneron's antibody cocktail 'almost completely blocks Covid-19 infection' in animals

The US biotech firm said the results matched or exceeded effects recently shown in animal studies of vaccine candidates.
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

UK signs deal with Wockhardt to boost vaccine manufacturing process

Britain said on Monday it had partnered with Indian drugmaker Wockhardt to boost Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing and hopes the firm's could start work ...
News
1 day ago

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in animal tests, heads to human trials

ARCoV is a messenger RNA vaccine which uses technology similar to candidates being developed by Moderna and BioNtech and Pfizer.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Possible but not certain Covid-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxford's possible Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  3. 'We never exonerated David Mabuza' - ANC integrity commission News
  4. 'Threat' on Malusi Gigaba's life probed News
  5. KZN teachers suspended for 'love affair' with pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X