WATCH | There's no vaccine for Covid-19 but TB Joshua 'healed' patients through virtual prayer
A video of Nigerian prophet TB Joshua virtually “healing” congregants with Covid-19 from an isolation centre in Honduras, Central America, has gone viral online, despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying there is no cure for the virus.
One of the patients gave their testimony about the “miracle”, saying: “I passed out a lot of foul substances — that was the power of prayer.”
The prayer was themed “Distance is not a barrier interactive sessions”. Before the prayer, a health-care worker can be seen in the video asking patients to describe their conditions and the “miracles” they expect.
Two of them identify themselves as Kevin and Aracely. Kevin says he has pneumonia as a result of Covid-19 and Aracely says she experiences tiredness.
They both ask for healing.
As Joshua starts to pray, patients, some bedridden, can be seen through multiple screens. “By the power of the holy ghost, by the power of the holy spirit, that affliction, that Covid-19 be flushed out! Those viruses in their internal organs be flushed out!” Joshua exclaimed multiple times.
“Never a sickness, never a disease Jesus cannot cure,” he said. Patients started to take off their oxygen masks. Another started vomiting while another urinated “toxic substances”. At the end of the session, a number of them claimed to be healed and pain-free.
A message displayed at the end of the video says people are not discouraged from seeking medical treatment.
The self-proclaimed prophet has been marred by controversy in recent years. Many called for him to be held accountable after the collapse of his church, Synagogue of All Nations, where more than 80 South Africans died about four years ago.
In 2009, he also “prophesied” the death of an “old African head of state”. This was perceived to be directed at former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe who was 88 years old at the time and was ill with prostate cancer. Joshua said the death would happen in two months.