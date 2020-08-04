WATCH | There's no vaccine for Covid-19 but TB Joshua 'healed' patients through virtual prayer

A video of Nigerian prophet TB Joshua virtually “healing” congregants with Covid-19 from an isolation centre in Honduras, Central America, has gone viral online, despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying there is no cure for the virus.

One of the patients gave their testimony about the “miracle”, saying: “I passed out a lot of foul substances — that was the power of prayer.”

The prayer was themed “Distance is not a barrier interactive sessions”. Before the prayer, a health-care worker can be seen in the video asking patients to describe their conditions and the “miracles” they expect.

Two of them identify themselves as Kevin and Aracely. Kevin says he has pneumonia as a result of Covid-19 and Aracely says she experiences tiredness.