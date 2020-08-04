World

WATCH | There's no vaccine for Covid-19 but TB Joshua 'healed' patients through virtual prayer

04 August 2020 - 09:54 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Nigerian prophet TB Joshua virtually prayed for Covid-19 patients in America.
Nigerian prophet TB Joshua virtually prayed for Covid-19 patients in America.
Image: YouTube/Emmanuel TV

A video of Nigerian prophet TB Joshua virtually “healing” congregants with Covid-19 from an isolation centre in Honduras, Central America, has gone viral online, despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying there is no cure for the virus.

One of the patients gave their testimony about the “miracle”, saying: “I passed out a lot of foul substances — that was the power of prayer.” 

The prayer was themed “Distance is not a barrier interactive sessions”. Before the prayer, a health-care worker can be seen in the video asking patients to describe their conditions and the “miracles” they expect.

Two of them identify themselves as Kevin and Aracely. Kevin says he has pneumonia as a result of Covid-19 and Aracely says she experiences tiredness.

They both ask for healing.

As Joshua starts to pray, patients, some bedridden, can be seen through multiple screens. “By the power of the holy ghost, by the power of the holy spirit, that affliction, that Covid-19 be flushed out! Those viruses in their internal organs be flushed out!” Joshua exclaimed multiple times.

“Never a sickness, never a disease Jesus cannot cure,” he said. Patients started to take off their oxygen masks. Another started vomiting while another urinated “toxic substances”. At the end of the session, a number of them claimed to be healed and pain-free.

A message displayed at the end of the video says people are not discouraged from seeking medical treatment.

The self-proclaimed prophet has been marred by controversy in recent years. Many called for him to be held accountable after the collapse of his church, Synagogue of All Nations, where more than 80 South Africans died about four years ago.

In 2009, he also “prophesied” the death of an “old African head of state”. This was perceived to be directed at former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe who was 88 years old at the time and was ill with prostate cancer. Joshua said the death would happen in two months.

MORE

Parliament to consider request to probe alleged Covid-19 corruption

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise is considering requests by opposition MPs for parliament to investigate Covid-19 related expenditure.
Politics
15 hours ago

Public protector investigates slew of complaints related to Covid-19

The public protector says her office has been inundated with Covid-19 related complaints about alleged misconduct and service delivery failures
News
23 hours ago

People profiteering from Covid-19 are like 'hyenas circling wounded prey': Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed those who benefit through corruption from Covid-19 funds, saying their actions were those of scavengers who ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  3. 'We never exonerated David Mabuza' - ANC integrity commission News
  4. 'Threat' on Malusi Gigaba's life probed News
  5. KZN teachers suspended for 'love affair' with pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X