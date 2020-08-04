WATCH | Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Lebanon's capital
A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, after which a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported.
A video I received on WhatsApp of the scalr of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port. pic.twitter.com/bIkcyfsi0o— Bissan Fakih (@BissanCampaigns) August 4, 2020
Close up footage of the Beirut explosion in Lebanon 😳 pic.twitter.com/d6L05YHWcG— El Sobrino Jr 🔞 (@ElSobrinoJr) August 4, 2020
Two security sources and a witness said the blast occurred in the port area containing warehouses.
The blast ripped through several areas of the capital, shattering windows and doors - and wounding people.
Lebanon's health minister Hamad Hasan said the explosion in central Beirut had caused a "very high number of injuries" and extensive damage, local LBC television quoted him as saying.
