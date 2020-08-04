World

WATCH | Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Lebanon's capital

04 August 2020 - 18:21 By Lisa Barrington and Ghaida Ghantous
Firefighters spray water after a large explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, after which a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported.

Two security sources and a witness said the blast occurred in the port area containing warehouses.

The blast ripped through several areas of the capital, shattering windows and doors - and wounding people.

Lebanon's health minister Hamad Hasan said the explosion in central Beirut had caused a "very high number of injuries" and extensive damage, local LBC television quoted him as saying.

- Reuters

