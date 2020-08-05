WATCH | Black children handcuffed in stolen car mistake
What was meant to be a relaxing visit to a nail salon turned out to be a nightmare for a black family in Colorado.
Aurora, Colorado, police have come under scrutiny as a video clip of them detaining black children and a woman, in what now has come to light as a mistake, has been shared on social media.
The viral cellphone clip shows four traumatised children aged 6, 12, 14 and 17 lying face down in a parking lot, with the 12-year-old and 17-year-old in handcuffs, as the handcuffed woman was led away by police, according to the Denver Post.
WTF? Just WTF people!— Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) August 4, 2020
Black mother & four children were handcuffed on the ground at gunpoint after police mistake their SUV for a stolen motorcycle from another state. Aurora, Colorado.#BlackLivesMatter #EndPoliceBrutality#DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/qDNpVYn35W
Police who allege that they were investigating a stolen car incident have since issued an apology — the explanation was that they had stopped the wrong car.
The vehicle had Colorado licence plates but a motorcycle with the same licence plate number from Montana was the vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Police chief Valerie Wilson apologised to the family and offered help to the children, who had been traumatised by the events.