World

WATCH | Awkward moment as tourist snaps off 19th century sculpture's toes

05 August 2020 - 09:28 By TimesLIVE
CCTV footage released by Italian Carabinieri military police shows a tourist posing for a photograph while leaning on a 19th century plaster model of 'Pauline Bonaparte as Venus Victrix' by sculptor Antonio Canova.
CCTV footage released by Italian Carabinieri military police shows a tourist posing for a photograph while leaning on a 19th century plaster model of 'Pauline Bonaparte as Venus Victrix' by sculptor Antonio Canova.
Image: Faces blurred at source. Carabinieri Treviso/Handout via REUTERS

The art of taking museum selfies has landed a tourist in hot water after he decided to pose on the lap of a 19th century sculpture by Italian artist Antonio Canova. 

This incident occurred on July 31 2020, at the Gipsoteca Museum in Possagno, northern Italy.

The topical artwork is the neoclassical sculpture Pauline Bonaparte as Venus Victrix, which is the original plaster cast model made in 1804, according to The Art Newspaper. 

The man has since been identified as an Austrian tourist, who officials say, “sat on the sculpture of Paolina Bonaparte ... then left the museum in a hurry without reporting the incident”.

MORE

Art fair oopsies: If you break a pricey artwork, do you have to buy it?

Reputable art fairs do have insurance to cover accidental damage to the pieces on show, but Ts&Cs apply
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Whoops! Toddler sends R724k insect sculpture flying at art fair

A three-year-old girl knocked Fliege (Fly) by German artist Katharina Fritsch off its plinth at Art Basel, a premier art fair in Basel, Switzerland.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. WATCH | Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape ... South Africa
  3. A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s ... South Africa
  4. SAB stops R5bn investment because of alcohol ban 'which affects a million ... South Africa
  5. Scientists say it's time to think about lifting the booze ban to save jobs South Africa

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X