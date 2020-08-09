World

London police say 'service was acceptable' after racism complaint over drugs search, smashed car window

09 August 2020 - 07:30 By Reuters
A demonstrator holds a placard during a Black Lives Matter protest outside Tottenham police station in London, Britain August 8, 2020.
A demonstrator holds a placard during a Black Lives Matter protest outside Tottenham police station in London, Britain August 8, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Police in London have defended smashing a man's car window and arresting him on suspicion of selling drugs only to find no drugs in his car, after the man complained of discrimation.

The issue of how British police use "stop and search" powers, particularly allegations that Black people are disproportionately targeted, has come into sharp focus in recent months due to Black Lives Matter protests.

Black people are over nine times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people, according to civil rights group Liberty.

Ryan Colaco, a rapper and Black Lives Matter supporter, had just been interviewed by Channel 4 television in May about a recent experience of being stopped and searched, only to be stopped and searched again while driving home.

Colaco filmed the incident and posted parts of the video on social media. In the footage, he is heard saying "why does this keep happening?" and "this can't keep happening to me, man" before an officer smashes his car window with a baton.

In a statement, the City of London Police said officers noticed Colaco's car parked on the side of the road and suspected its presence was linked to the sale of drugs.

"One of the specialist officers identified behaviour from the occupant which warranted a stop and search of the man," it said, without elaborating.

The police said Colaco refused to step out of his car after several requests spanning some 10 minutes, despite officers making it clear they would use force if he failed to comply.

No drugs were found in the car, which was returned to Colaco with shattered glass still strewn inside.

The police force said it had investigated Colaco's complaint and found "the level of service was acceptable", apart from the condition of the car when it was returned to him - for which it has now apologised to him.

READ MORE:

Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff'

South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith does not expect the national team to be back in action until November at the earliest and confirmed ...
Sport
1 week ago

'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown'

Rapper AKA has vented his frustration about the alleged crackdown on anti-corruption protests in Zimbabwe, adding that too many South Africans are ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

One person shot dead during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.
News
2 weeks ago

'Sorry to offend ... I'm not racist”: Mark Fish adamant that 'all lives matter'

Former footballer Mark Fish remains unfazed by critics after he said 'all lives matter'.
Sport
2 weeks ago

John Smit on that Siya Kolisi video: Your leadership can make more understand

Former Springbok captain John Smit has publicly thanked current Bok captain Siya Kolisi for speaking about his experience of racism and the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  2. 'A tombstone for my late father': Lottery winner's first act of financial ... South Africa
  3. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  4. 'Ace Magashule is out of order': Zanu-PF scolds ANC secretary-general Africa
  5. Bad news for smokers and drinkers: Mkhize says bans to stay in place South Africa

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X