London police say 'service was acceptable' after racism complaint over drugs search, smashed car window

Police in London have defended smashing a man's car window and arresting him on suspicion of selling drugs only to find no drugs in his car, after the man complained of discrimation.

The issue of how British police use "stop and search" powers, particularly allegations that Black people are disproportionately targeted, has come into sharp focus in recent months due to Black Lives Matter protests.

Black people are over nine times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people, according to civil rights group Liberty.

Ryan Colaco, a rapper and Black Lives Matter supporter, had just been interviewed by Channel 4 television in May about a recent experience of being stopped and searched, only to be stopped and searched again while driving home.