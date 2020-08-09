World

'Your time is up': Thousands protest against Netanyahu over Covid-19 and alleged corruption

09 August 2020 - 07:45 By Reuters
Demonstrators wear masks depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defence Minister Benny Gantz during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem August 8, 2020.
Demonstrators wear masks depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defence Minister Benny Gantz during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem August 8, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thousands of Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Saturday as anger mounted over corruption allegations and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"Your time is up", read the giant letters projected on to a building at the protest site, as demonstrators waved Israeli flags and called on Netanyahu to resign over what they say is his failure to protect jobs and businesses affected by the pandemic.

The protest movement has intensified in recent weeks, with critics accusing Netanyahu of being distracted by a corruption case against him. He denies wrongdoing.

Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a fifth term in May after a closely fought election, has accused the protesters of trampling democracy and the Israeli media of encouraging dissent.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party on Saturday called the protests "left-wing riots" and accused Israel's popular Channel 12 news of "doing everything it can to encourage the far-left demonstrations" of the premier's opponents.

Growing Israel protest movement calls for Netanyahu to go

"We won't leave until Bibi leaves." Israel's struggle to contain the coronavirus has stirred deep-seated resentment towards Prime Minister Benjamin ...
News
1 week ago

Questions mount over Israel action on 'annexation' date

Israelis were awaiting word Wednesday from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his prospective plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a move ...
News
1 month ago

"Netanyahu is fighting to get Israel's economy back to normal and to trasnfer funds and grants to Israeli citizens," Likud said in a statement posted to Netanyahu's Twitter page.

Protests have stretched beyond Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, with many Israelis gathering on bridges and highway junctions across the country.

On a busy highway overpass north of Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv, demonstrators waved black flags and chanted slogans while cars honked their horns from the road below.

One protester, Yael, said she had lost her job at a Tel Aviv restaurant and that government aid has been slow to come.

"You'd think that a once-in-a-lifetime crisis like this would push Netanyahu to act, and it hasn't. Enough is enough," she said, declining to give her last name.

Israel in May lifted a partial lockdown that had flattened an infection curve. But a second surge of COVID-19 cases and ensuing restrictions have seen Netanyahu's approval ratings plunge to under 30%.

Many restrictions have since been lifted to revive business activity, but unemployment hovers at 21.5% and the economy is expected to contract 6% in 2020. 

Most read

  1. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  2. 'A tombstone for my late father': Lottery winner's first act of financial ... South Africa
  3. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  4. 'Ace Magashule is out of order': Zanu-PF scolds ANC secretary-general Africa
  5. Bad news for smokers and drinkers: Mkhize says bans to stay in place South Africa

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X