Brazilian state plans deal with Russia to make Covid-19 vaccine

Brazil's Paraná state is in talks with Russia to produce a Covid-19 vaccine, the state research institute said on Tuesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin declared his country to be the world's first to grant regulatory approval for a vaccine.

João Pedro Schonarth, spokesman for the Parana Technology Institute (Tecpar), told Reuters talks were underway. The state government said Governor Ratinho Júnior was set to meet the Russian ambassador to Brazil on Wednesday, but a spokesperson did not say if a production deal would be signed at the meeting.

With the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak outside the United States, Brazil has become a hub for mass clinical trials of potential vaccines, with candidates from the UK and China already being tested.

Brazilian officials have also vowed to start making vaccines developed by British and Chinese researchers within a year, but experts have warned it will likely take at least twice as long.