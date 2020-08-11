World

France extends ban on mass gatherings ban to Oct. 30 - PM

11 August 2020 - 18:45 By Benoit Van Overstraeten and Matthieu Protard
French Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France had been going "the wrong way" for two weeks.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France had been going "the wrong way" for two weeks.
Image: Laetitia Notarianni/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France had been going "the wrong way" for two weeks.

On Monday, France reported the first significant daily rise in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 since the end of its strict lockdown.

Reuters

Most read

  1. Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous' News
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa, Magashule disagree on SA quitting International Criminal Court News

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
X