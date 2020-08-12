World

Trolls doll removed after outcry over 'inappropriate' button placement

12 August 2020 - 07:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Hasbro is removing its Trolls doll after public outrage about the inappropriate placement of a button in its 'private area'.
Hasbro is removing its Trolls doll after public outrage about the inappropriate placement of a button in its 'private area'.
Image: Twitter/@Alt961

US toy company Hasbro is removing its Trolls doll from stores after a public outcry over an inappropriately placed button that some parents believe “sexualises” the doll.

The company announced its decision to discontinue the doll after an online petition received more than 490,000 signatures.

In a viral video, US mom Jessica McManis said she she found the doll inappropriate after her two-year-old daughter received one as a birthday gift.

The doll has one button on its stomach, which is advertised on the packaging, and another between her legs.

On the back of the box, it states if you press the button on the stomach, the doll will say 10 phrases and sounds.

However, there is no mention of the button under the doll’s skirt and placed on the “private area”, McManis said on the video.

When pressing the second button, the doll gasps and makes sounds like “whee” and “oh”, which McManis described as a “sexualising a children’s toy”.

The video she posted, which was circulated on social media, sparked an online petition to pull the doll from store shelves.

“This toy needs to be removed from our stores,” read the petition. “What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area? That paedophilia and child molestation are OK? It’s not OK! It’s not fun!”

In a statement shared by CBS News, Hasbro said the doll would be removed from all major retailers.

The company said the doll was designed to making a laughing sound, “but we recognise the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate”.

“This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team.”

Barbie unveils 2020 campaign team with black doll as presidential candidate

The four dolls in the "career set" are campaign manager, fundraiser, voter, and a black doll that is a presidential candidate
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Chester Missing: 'So this puppet has a plot to end racism ...'​

Conrad Koch, the voice of Chester Missing, talks to Sue de Groot about why we can't talk about racism and why we absolutely must
Lifestyle
2 months ago

'I'm so proud': Barbie launches dolls to honour women sports stars

The brand said the aim was to shine a spotlight on "powerful, diverse role models" ahead of International Women's Day.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge South Africa
  5. Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous' News

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
X