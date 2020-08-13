Armed people enter Belarusian offices of Russian internet firm Yandex
13 August 2020 - 13:00
Russian internet giant Yandex said on Thursday that armed individuals had entered its offices in the Belarusian capital Minsk.
It said it was trying to get more information about the incident.
Security forces have clashed with protesters in Minsk and other Belarusian cities in recent days after a contested presidential election victory by Alexander Lukashenko, the incumbent.
Horrific scenes as beaten young European democracy campaigners are humiliated on TV in #Belarus. Time for EU foreign ministers to act & agree Magnitsky sanctions against #Lukashenko & his thugs. #FreeBelarus https://t.co/giqYYuHq7g— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 13, 2020