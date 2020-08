Covid-19 creates conflict over English school leavers' results

England's exam authority awarded lower grades than teachers had predicted to almost 40% of pupils studying for their main school-leaving exams, results showed on Thursday, after the government cancelled the exams due to Covid-19.

Overall results were up on a year ago, but many teachers said their pupils had been unfairly treated while others raised concerns that the system adopted by the Ofqual exam board regulator favoured students at private schools.

The stakes are high for school leavers, whose places at the universities or training colleges of their choice hang on their grades.

Education minister Gavin Williamson defended the process and said he would not follow Scotland's lead in cancelling the results in favour of teachers' assessments. The Scottish government did so on Tuesday after a huge outcry.