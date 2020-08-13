US recruits scientists from South Africa and Latin America for Covid-19 vaccine trials, pledges access to supply

The US government so far has committed nearly $11 billion (approximately R191-billion) to fund the development, testing, manufacture and stockpiling of hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses. In addition to J&J, it is working with drugmakers including Moderna Inc , Novavax Inc and AstraZeneca PLC to coordinate large-scale, or Phase 3, clinical trials.

Tens of thousands of volunteers must be recruited and scientists involved say it makes sense to test the vaccines for safety and effectiveness in diverse populations, including in other nations. US health officials expect a successful vaccine to be identified by early 2021.

It is not yet clear what specific commitments, if any, have been made to South Africa and the Latin American countries. The advantage of working with Operation Warp Speed, which is backing at least half a dozen potential vaccines, is that it increases the chances that international partners would receive an effective product.

President Donald Trump raised the possibility of sharing the US vaccine supply when he announced the formation of Operation Warp Speed in May, without providing details. Earlier this week, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said that any US vaccine for Covid-19 would be shared “fairly” around the world after US needs are met.

The international scientists gearing up to participate have worked with US vaccine researchers for years and want assurances that their countries would get access to the Operation Warp Speed vaccines.

“There was a concern by the international sites that we are rolling up our sleeves and contributing to the vaccine endeavor, and we don’t want to be in a position that these vaccines will be available and our countries can’t get them,” said Dr. Glenda Gray, the president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, who is preparing to set up sites for the vaccine developed by J&J’s Janssen division.

A spokeswoman for HHS, which helps oversee Operation Warp Speed, did not respond to questions about the project's work with particular countries but confirmed that Slaoui is committed to ensuring international partners get access to vaccines.

In a statement, J&J’s Janssen unit said a number of countries are seeking regulatory approval to run a trial of its vaccine but that it could not confirm individual sites.

"Once proven to be safe and effective, Johnson & Johnson is committed to making its vaccine accessible globally," the company said.

The US National Institutes of Health, which is helping coordinate the trials, declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to questions.