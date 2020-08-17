New Zealand's Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up

New Zealand's prime minister postponed the country's general election on Monday by a month to October 17 as the city of Auckland remains in lockdown due to a growing coronavirus outbreak.

Jacinda Ardern bowed to pressure to delay the polls after some parties complained they could not campaign with nearly a third of New Zealand's 5 million people under lockdown in Auckland.

"Ultimately, the 17th of October ... provides sufficient time for parties to plan around the range of circumstances we will be campaigning under," Ardern said at a news conference.

She ruled out delaying the polls any further, as her Labour Party maintains a strong lead over the conservative National Party in opinion polls.

"We are all in the same boat. We are all campaigning in the same environment," Ardern said.

New Zealand on Monday recorded nine new cases of Covid-19, taking the number of active cases to 78. There have now been a total of 1,280 cases in the country, and 22 deaths.