UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran

17 August 2020 - 08:48 By Reuters
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Waleed Ali

United Arab Emirate's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday the UAE reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a "sovereign decision" that was not directed at Iran.

The UAE on Sunday said it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani -- in which he called the agreement a betrayal -- that the foreign ministry described as "unacceptable".

