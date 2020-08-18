Hit by Covid-19 cases, Starbucks Korea cuts seat capacity, delays event

Starbucks Corp's South Korean operation is scrambling to curb the spread of coronavirus, cutting seating capacity in its cafes and delaying a promotional event after nearly 50 cases were linked to one of its stores outside of Seoul.

Starbucks' Korean unit was a bright spot for the U.S. coffee chain, with the joint venture posting a profit surge in the April-June quarter as the country quickly brought the Covid-19 outbreak under control. Globally, Starbucks swung to a loss globally for the period.

But South Korea is battling a resurgence in virus cases in Seoul and surrounding areas, with the largest outbreak connected with a church and smaller outbreaks happening in cafes, restaurants and other places.

South Korean health authorities are investigating how the virus spread at the Starbucks outlet in border city of Paju, saying infected people were not wearing masks and fresh air may not have been properly circulated.