Trump rejects proposal to cut military healthcare by $2.2 billion

US President Donald Trump said late on Monday he has rejected a Pentagon proposal to cut military healthcare by $2.2 billion.

Politico reported on Sunday that Pentagon officials working on Defense Secretary Mark Esper's cost-cutting review of the U.S. Defense Department had proposed slashing military healthcare by $2.2 billion.

"A proposal by Pentagon officials to slash Military Healthcare by $2.2 billion dollars has been firmly and totally rejected by me. We will do nothing to hurt our great Military professionals & heroes as long as I am your President," Trump said in a tweet.