Australia hails vaccine deal as virus surge abates

A fresh outbreak of infections in Australia's coronavirus hot zone of Victoria eased further on Wednesday, while the country agreed a deal to secure a potential Covid-19 vaccine that it plans to roll out cost-free to citizens.

Australia has signed a deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca to produce and distribute enough doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine for its population of 25 million, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said late on Tuesday.

"Should we be in a position for the trials to be successful, we would hope that this would be made available early next year. If it can be done sooner than that, great," Morrison said on Wednesday.

All Australians will be offered doses but a medical panel will determine the priority list of vaccine recipients.

"Naturally you would be focusing on the most vulnerable, the elderly, health workers, people with disabilities in terms of the speed of roll out," Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News.

Health authorities would also have to take into account where the highest risk of transmission is and how the vaccine works in different age groups when deciding who should get it first, Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said.