'He is the wrong president for our country': Michelle Obama on Donald Trump ahead of US elections

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head.”

These are the words of former US first lady Michelle Obama, who pleaded with American citizens to vote for the “right” candidate in the upcoming elections.

In a recorded message at the Democratic convention, Obama said Americans must vote for candidate Joe Biden “in numbers that cannot be ignored” if they want to see change and want to preserve the “most basic requirements for a functioning society”.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election,” said Obama.

The US elections are set to take place on November 3 and Obama said Trump “simply cannot be who we need him to be for us”.

“Stating the simple fact that black lives matter is still met with derision from the nation's highest office,” said Obama.

“Because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

Describing Biden, Obama said the former vice-president was a “profoundly decent man”.

“We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she said.

On Twitter, Trump clapped back at Obama. In a series of tweets, Trump said he would not be in the “beautiful White House” if it wasn't for the job done by the former first lady's husband, Barack Obama.

He also took shots at Biden, saying, “Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late and unenthusiastic endorsement”.