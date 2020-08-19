World

UK expands Covid-19 national testing study

19 August 2020 - 08:44 By Reuters
The testing survey would be extended to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Image: 123RF/Suphakaln Wongcompune

The British government said on Wednesday it would expand its Covid-19 national testing study, with an aim of reaching 400,000 people to provide weekly data on the spread of the infection and better locate future local outbreaks.

The Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement on Wednesday that it would initially test 150,000 people in England per fortnight by October, up from 28,000 people now, aiming to eventually reach 400,000 across the United Kingdom.

The testing survey, undertaken by the Office for National Statistics, would also be extended to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. 

