Biden to accept Democratic nomination, lay out vision for post-Trump America

Joe Biden will reach into America's living rooms on Thursday as he accepts the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 US election and lays out his plan to unite a country battered by pandemic and economic misery.

Biden's speech on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention will be a high point in a long political career for the former US senator and vice president, who fared poorly in two previous runs for the White House in 1988 and 2008.

It will conclude a nominating convention that was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the party's biggest names, rising stars and even prominent Republicans lining up via video to support Biden and attest to the urgency of ending what they called Trump's chaotic presidency.

The day brought new fodder for the Biden campaign to highlight that chaos, when Steve Bannon, an architect of Trump's 2016 election victory, was arrested on fraud charges, and a federal judge ruled that Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns.

"Donald Trump has run the most corrupt administration in American history," Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, told reporters.

Trump on Thursday denied knowing about the organization linked to Bannon's arrest, which raised money to help build the wall on the US-Mexico border that was Trump's signature 2016 campaign promise.

"I feel very badly. I haven't been dealing with him for a long period of time," Trump said. He also appealed the decision on his tax returns.

Biden's vice presidential choice, Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American on a major presidential ticket, accepted her nomination on Wednesday and accused Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods.