Belarus opposition council members appear for questioning in criminal case

Two leading members of a newly formed opposition council in Belarus were questioned on Friday in a criminal case that accuses the body of trying to seize power from President Alexander Lukashenko after a disputed election.

Dozens of supporters accompanied Maksim Znak and Sarhey Dyleuski as they arrived for questioning at the headquarters of the Investigative Committee.

When he emerged later Znak, a lawyer, said he had had "productive discussions" and he saw no basis for his arrest.

"We gave our explanation, we will continue to work," he said.

The Coordinating Committee was launched this week with the self-described aim of negotiating a transfer of power amid the largest political crisis in Belarus since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, was declared the winner of an Aug. 9 presidential election, but tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets saying the election is rigged.

A harsh crackdown by police does not seem to have intimidated the protesters, and opposition has spread to include strikes at large state factories long seen as bastions of Lukashenko's support.

His main opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has fled to neighbouring Lithuania. In a video message on Friday she called for more workers to go on strike to protest against the election result. She also told a news conference she would return to Belarus when she felt it was safe to do.