Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the second consecutive day.

Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of the country's Covid-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections, Australia has large avoided the high casualty numbers of many nations with just under 24,500 infections and 485 deaths.

"It's great to see two days in a row under 200, certainly we are trending down," said Brett Sutton, the state's chief health officer.

"The best way to safeguard against a third wave is to bring that number down to the lowest feasible, possible level."