World

India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3 million

22 August 2020 - 11:33 By Reuters
Muslims wearing protective masks attend Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Srinagar, August 21, 2020.
Muslims wearing protective masks attend Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Srinagar, August 21, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Danish Ismail

India reported a record daily jump of coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total near 3 million and piling pressure on authorities to curb huge gatherings as a major religious festival began.

The 69,878 new infections - the fourth straight day above 60,000 - take India's total cases to 2.98 million, behind only the United States and Brazil. Covid-19 deaths increased by 945 to 55,794, data from the federal health ministry showed.

For most of western India, especially the financial capital Mumbai, the 11-day festival of Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesh is usually celebrated with big public gatherings.

Cases have plateaued in Mumbai, which now averages just above 1,000 a day and has recorded more than 134,000 in total. But strict pandemic regulations have meant the festival season, which begins this month, has been lacklustre.

Most read

  1. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa
  4. Durban father and daughter badly hurt in 'home invasion' South Africa
  5. Game guide killed after being gouged by elephant in Kruger Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X