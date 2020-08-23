World

Iran says black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart

23 August 2020 - 12:23 By Reuters
Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane which was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 12, 2020. File photo
Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane which was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 12, 2020. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Analysis from the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian passenger plane shows it was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the impact of the first blast, Iran said on Sunday.

The announcement by the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization marks the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for reading in July.

Tehran has said it accidentally shot down the Ukraine airliner in January, at a time of extreme tensions with the United States. All 176 people aboard the plane were killed.

"Nineteen seconds after the first missile hit the plane, the voices of pilots inside the cockpit, indicated that the passengers were alive ... 25 seconds later the second missile hit the plane," Touraj Dehghani-Zanganeh was cited as saying by state television.

Iran has been in talks with Ukraine, Canada and other nations that had citizens aboard the downed plane, and who have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"The data analysis from the blackboxes should not be politicised," Zanganeh said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on Jan. 8, just after the plane took off from Tehran, in what Tehran later acknowledged as a “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States. Iranian and Ukrainian officials have held talks on the compensation to families of the victims. Another round of talks is set for October. 

READ MORE:

Three Russians, one Ukrainian face murder charges for flight MH17

Three Russians and a Ukrainian will face murder charges for the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in which 298 ...
News
1 year ago

Family of MH17 victim sues Russia banks, US money transfer companies

The family of an American teenager killed aboard the MH17 flight launched a court case Thursday against Russian banks and US money transfer companies ...
News
1 year ago

Teary-eyed Malaysian MH17 families demand justice

Teary-eyed families of Malaysians killed when a Malaysia Airlines jet was shot down over Ukraine on Thursday demanded those responsible be brought to ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  2. East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender South Africa
  3. Durban father and daughter badly hurt in 'home invasion' South Africa
  4. Tax skeletons exposed as net closes on those who feasted on PPE billions South Africa
  5. Extension of Western Cape education head's contract was 'irregular' South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X