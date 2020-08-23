World

Lupita Nyong'o demands justice for Breonna Taylor five months after she was killed

23 August 2020 - 18:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lupita Nyong'o says black women deserve justice.
Image: Bang Showbiz

Actress and author Lupita Nyong'o has called for the arrest of three police officials who killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor at her Louisville home on March 13.

Police who were granted a “no-knock” warrant stormed her apartment during an investigation of a suspected drug syndicate. According to the New York Times, Taylor was with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker on the night of the incident. Walker fired a gun into the ground during a heated exchange with police, who retaliated by firing multiple shots, some of which hit Taylor.

Nyong'o took to Instagram to urge people to continually demand justice for the 26-year-old.

“It's been 160 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove and they still have not been charged. Too often, black women die from police violence and are forgotten. Keep demanding justice for Breonna and #SayHerName,” she wrote.

ABC News reported that Hankison was fired from the Louisville police department and Cosgrove and Mattingly remain on administrative duty.

