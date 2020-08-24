Black man shot in back by police in Wisconsin city, governor says, curfew imposed

Protests erupted in Kenosha in the US state of Wisconsin after police shot an apparently unarmed Black man multiple times in the back, according to the state governor, prompting authorities to impose a curfew.

The incident on Sunday was likely to add to continuing outrage and protests in the United States and abroad against police brutality and racism since the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The victim in Kenosha, identified by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers as Jacob Blake, was hospitalized in serious condition.

A video circulating on social media and cited by the US media showed a man walking towards a car followed by two officers and one of them shooting him as he opens the car door.