Laura swirls toward US Gulf Coast as category 2 hurricane

26 August 2020 - 08:45 By Reuters
People walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Laura has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the coasts of Louisiana and Texas, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Laura, located about 380 miles (610 km) southeast of Galveston, Texas, is packing maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km/h), the NHC said, adding it is likely to be a major hurricane at landfall and weaken rapidly thereafter. 

