R Kelly allegedly attacked by a fellow inmate in jail cell

According to R Kelly’s attorneys, the former singer convicted of sexual assault was allegedly attacked in his Illinois jail cell.

CNN reported that the incident occurred when Kelly was sitting on his bed and an inmate started to punch him. Guards at the US correctional facility intervened to stop the attack.

Kelly’s attorneys said there are “conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries”, and said his legal team did not receive information from Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center or from the former singer himself.

