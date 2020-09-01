Ecuadorean couple officially world's oldest married pair

Ecuadorean couple Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, 104, have made it to the Guinness World Records by becoming the oldest married couple.

Cesar was born in March 10 1910 and his wife Reyes on October 15 1915.

The couple met when Reyes visited her older sister during school holidays. Cesar lived in the same building. In 1941, seven years into their relationship, they decided to tie the knot in a private ceremony, without their families as they did not approve of their relationship.

Both teachers, Julio and Waldramina had five children, all of whom earned university degrees.

Education is the foundation for a progressive family, said the couple.