World

India's coronavirus surge eases slightly as millions take exams, pubs reopen

01 September 2020 - 09:18 By Reuters
Students wearing protective face masks wait to enter an examination centre for Joint Entrance Examination, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Ahmedabad, India, September 1, 2020.
Students wearing protective face masks wait to enter an examination centre for Joint Entrance Examination, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Ahmedabad, India, September 1, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's tally of coronavirus infections surged to nearly 3.7 million on Tuesday, as millions of masked students sat for college admission exams after the government refused to defer them.

India, the world's third most affected country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil, reported 69,921 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest in six days.

It took the overall number of cases to 3.69 million, while the death toll from Covid-19 rose by 819 to 65,288. On Sunday, India reported 78,761 new cases, the world's biggest, single-day tally.

More than 2 million masked students filed into exam centres across India on Tuesday to take tests for admission to medical and engineering schools, with physical distancing norms, hand sanitisation stations and temperature checks in place.

The federal government had declined to defer the tests - already postponed twice this year - despite growing pressure from some students and opposition parties who feared rising infections as well as difficulty travelling to exam centres due to virus-linked curbs on transport.

"If (the exam) is delayed, then our whole year will be wasted ... we don't have any option," a student appearing for the tests in the eastern city of Kolkata told the India Today news channel. "So whatever maximum precautions we can take, which we are all following, I think it's fine," she said.

In an effort to avert more serious economic damage, India recently relaxed more restrictions and has announced that urban metro trains can resume services from Sept. 7.

India's economy shrank by nearly a quarter in April-June, data showed on Monday, much more than forecast and pointing to longer than expected time for recovery.

In the southern city of Bengaluru, thousands of pubs were set to serve alcohol to customers starting from Tuesday following a nearly six-month gap, with strict social distancing norms and 50% seating capacity, a senior excise official told Reuters.  

READ MORE:

Landslide, floods from monsoon rains kill at least 41 in India, Nepal

A landslide and floods caused by heavy rains have killed at least 41 people in Nepal and India in the past week, officials said on Monday, as the ...
News
22 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  4. Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on representing Zuma, 'rogue unit' report News
  5. Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul under PPE scrutiny News

Latest Videos

No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
X