The awkward moment between Melania and Ivanka Trump is all the cringe

Although they have always presented a united front, shock new claims from a tell-all book have revealed cracks in the relationship between Melania and Ivanka Trump.

Melania is US president Donald Trump's wife and Ivanka is his daughter.

Melania's former bestie, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of my Friendship with the First Lady, details an alleged sour relationship between the two.

Days after the book's release, video footage of Melania giving Ivanka a death stare went viral, getting more than 20-million views on Twitter alone.

Melania's chief of staff has rubbished the claims, but the video speaks for itself.