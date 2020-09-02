Russia asks Germany for copious details of poison tests on Navalny

Russia has asked Germany to provide exhaustive details of medical tests conducted on Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician lying in a coma in Berlin after a suspected poisoning in Siberia last month, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Russian newspaper RBC said the general prosecutor's office had asked Germany's justice ministry for information on Navalny's treatment, including test results for drugs, poisons, heavy metals and cholinesterase inhibitors, which affect the nervous system.

There was no immediate comment from the prosecutor's office, or from the German justice ministry on how it would respond to the request.

Russian prosecutors said last month they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the case as they had found no sign that any crime had been committed.

Navalny, a thorn in the side of President Vladimir Putin for the past decade, was taken ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20 after drinking tea at the airport. His allies believe he was the latest of several Kremlin critics to be deliberately poisoned, but Russian authorities have said there is no evidence of this.