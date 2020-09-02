World

US seeks Mexico talks over perishable imports in bid bolster US farmers

02 September 2020 - 09:04 By Reuters
USTR said it would also seek talks with Mexico in the next 90 days to address concerns over imports of Mexican strawberries, bell peppers and other seasonal products.
USTR said it would also seek talks with Mexico in the next 90 days to address concerns over imports of Mexican strawberries, bell peppers and other seasonal products.
Image: 123rf.com/goodween123

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced plans to seek senior-level talks with Mexico over imports of perishable fruits and vegetable as part of a broader series of actions meant to bolster US farmers, raising the possibility of future tariffs.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) also will request that the U.S. International Trade Commission initiate a Section 201 global safeguard investigation to review "the extent to which increased imports of blueberries have caused serious injury to domestic blueberry growers."

If the commission finds injury, the US government could impose tariffs on products to help domestic growers.

"President (Donald) Trump recognizes the challenges faced by American farmers and is committed to promoting and securing fair trade and a level playing field for all American producers," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement, which also outlined actions by the Commerce Department and the Department of Agriculture.

USTR said it would also seek talks with Mexico in the next 90 days to address concerns over imports of Mexican strawberries, bell peppers and other seasonal products. It said it would work with domestic producers to initiate an ITC investigation of strawberry and bell pepper imports that could lead to an expedited Section 201 probe later in the year.

Mexico, in response, said it would seek to "defend the preferential access of Mexican agricultural exports to the United States".

But the Latin American country would also bid to "find mutually satisfactory solutions" to the concerns raised by the United States, Mexico's economy ministry said in a statement.

The US trade action comes two months after the start of a new US-Mexico-Canada trade pact (USMCA) that replaced the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

On Tuesday, USTR announced new steps to curb steel imports from Mexico and Brazil.

READ MORE:

Mexican leader in rare trip to see Trump under virus cloud

Mexico's leader is paying his first foreign visit Wednesday in the unlikeliest of circumstances -- in the midst of the raging coronavirus pandemic to ...
News
1 month ago

Protests erupt along Mexican border after Honeywell, Lear worker deaths

A spate of suspected coronavirus deaths among workers for US companies operating along the border in Mexico has triggered multiple protests in recent ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  4. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  5. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X