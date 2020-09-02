US Senator Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Democratic primary

US Senator Ed Markey on Tuesday defeated Representative Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusetts Democratic primary, positioning himself to win another six-year term on Nov. 3 and a platform for a progressive agenda in 2021.

With his unsuccessful challenge, Kennedy became the first member of his fabled political family to suffer a defeat in a Massachusetts election for a congressional seat.

While his political stances aligned closely with Markey's, Kennedy was seen as a favorite when he made his surprise announcement last September that he would leave the House of Representatives after eight years and try to stop fellow Democrat Markey's nomination to run in the Nov. 3 election.

But Markey, who has been at the forefront of liberal causes ranging from stopping nuclear weapons proliferation to imposing strict new carbon emissions standards to curb climate change, mounted an aggressive campaign that was bolstered by progressive stars such as fellow Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.