22 schools closed in France due to coronavirus

04 September 2020 - 09:54 By Reuters
Secondary school students, wearing protective face masks, play in the courtyard at the College Henri Matisse school during its reopening in Nice as French children return to their schools after the summer break with protective face masks and social distancing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across France, September 1, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday 22 schools were closed in France due to cases of Covid-19.

"In mainland France there are currenly 12 schools closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is a small figure. Adding 10 schools in La Reunion (island), that makes it 22," Blanquer told Europe 1 radio.

As over 12 million pupils returned to school in France on Tuesday some parents and teachers' unions have voiced concern at plans for reopening classrooms as the spread of the virus gathers renewed pace.

The heath monistry said on Thursday it had registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose again.

