Russian investigators to review possibility someone tried to murder Navalny - RIA

04 September 2020 - 10:49 By Reuters
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. File photo
Image: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Russia's Investigative Committee has asked one of its regional branches in Siberia to probe the possibility that someone tried to murder Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Germany has said Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent and has called for the perpetrators to be held to account. Russia has until now not opened a criminal investigation and said there is no evidence yet of a crime.

