World

Russian police chief says no grounds for now to suspect crime in Navalny case - Ifax

04 September 2020 - 14:50 By Reuters
Alexei Navalny.
Alexei Navalny.
Image: REUTERS/ File photo

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday he saw no grounds for now to suspect a crime was committed in the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.

Germany, where Navalny is in a coma in hospital, says he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent and wants the culprits held to account. Russia has not opened a criminal case for now and says there is no solid evidence yet of a crime. 

READ MORE:

Russia asks Germany for copious details of poison tests on Navalny

Russia has asked Germany to provide exhaustive details of medical tests conducted on Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician lying in a coma ...
News
2 days ago

Russian investigators to review possibility someone tried to murder Navalny - RIA

Russia's Investigative Committee has asked one of its regional branches in Siberia to probe the possibility that someone tried to murder Kremlin ...
News
4 hours ago

Germany says protection of Kremlin critic Navalny is necessary

Personal protection of Alexei Navalny is necessary since the Russian opposition politician was possibly the target of a poison attack, a German ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi weighs in on 'Rakgadi' drama, shares her own experience South Africa
  3. Cape Town considers tariff options as dams fill up for first time in 5 years South Africa
  4. 'We are still shocked': Mom of missing teen found with 34-year-old neighbour South Africa
  5. ANALYSIS | That’s not Duduzane Zuma’s Twitter account. Here’s why South Africa

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X