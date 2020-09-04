TikTok warns against 'Benadryl challenge' after death of teen

The video-sharing social media platform TikTok has warned against the “Benadryl challenge” after it ended in tragedy for a US teenager.

Fox News reported that a 15-year-old girl from Oklahoma died after taking an excessive amount of Benadryl as part of a challenge.

Benadryl is a medication used to relieve symptoms of allergy, hay fever and common colds.

The medication contains a drug called diphenhydramine, and when taken in excessive doses can cause dangerous side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, upset stomach, blurred vision, dry mouth, or even be fatal.

In the TikTok community guidelines that have recently been updated, the company stated that they condemn content that encourages, promotes or glorifies dangerous or suicidal challenges that could lead to injury.

“We do not promote participation in activities that could lead to harm. We also do not permit users to encourage others to take part in dangerous activities. We do not allow content that promotes self-harm or suicide, but we do allow our users to share their experiences in order to raise awareness about these issues,” said TikTok.