World

TikTok warns against 'Benadryl challenge' after death of teen

04 September 2020 - 07:11 By Unathi Nkanjeni
TikTok warns against the "Benadryl challenge" after it ended in tragedy for one US teenager.
TikTok warns against the "Benadryl challenge" after it ended in tragedy for one US teenager.
Image: REUTERS / DADO RUVIC

The video-sharing social media platform TikTok has warned against the “Benadryl challenge” after it ended in tragedy for a US teenager.

Fox News reported that a 15-year-old girl from Oklahoma died after taking an excessive amount of Benadryl as part of a challenge.

Benadryl is a medication used to relieve symptoms of allergy, hay fever and common colds.

The medication contains a drug called diphenhydramine, and when taken in excessive doses can cause dangerous side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, upset stomach, blurred vision, dry mouth, or even be fatal.

In the TikTok community guidelines that have recently been updated, the company stated that they condemn content that encourages, promotes or glorifies dangerous or suicidal challenges that could lead to injury.

“We do not promote participation in activities that could lead to harm. We also do not permit users to encourage others to take part in dangerous activities. We do not allow content that promotes self-harm or suicide, but we do allow our users to share their experiences in order to raise awareness about these issues,” said TikTok.

Check your male privilege: TikTok challenge goes viral

A TikTok challenge, asking men to acknowledge their privileges amid a time of gender-based violence and femicide in SA, has gone viral.
News
2 months ago

In a statement, shared by DailyMail, the social media platform said it first learnt of the Benadryl challenge in May and “quickly removed the very small amount of content that we found”. 

“We've been keeping an eye on this topic since and removing any new content, which again has been in extremely small numbers, to prevent any spread on our platform.”

Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of Benadryl, have urged parents to beware of the challenge.

“The Benadryl TikTok trend is extremely concerning, dangerous and should be stopped immediately,” the manufacturer told US site TooFab.

“As with any medicine, abuse or misuse can lead to serious side effects with potentially long-lasting consequences, and Benadryl products should only be used as directed by the label. It is our strong recommendation that all medications be kept out of the reach of children at all times.”

MORE

WATCH | Grandmother reveals '24-year-old' McDonald's burger she kept in a cupboard

McDonald's is trending across social media platforms after TikTok user aly.sherb shared a video of her grandmother showing off what she called a ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

WATCH | Woman creates ‘if I go missing' file and TikTok fans are here for it

“It sounds extreme but I travel a lot and am constantly around strangers, so you never know when you'll run into a bad situation."
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | This video of Bonang dissing Tik Tok goes viral — and it’s hilarious!

Queen B keeps giving us life.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi weighs in on 'Rakgadi' drama, shares her own experience South Africa
  3. Cape Town considers tariff options as dams fill up for first time in 5 years South Africa
  4. 'We are still shocked': Mom of missing teen found with 34-year-old neighbour South Africa
  5. ANALYSIS | That’s not Duduzane Zuma’s Twitter account. Here’s why South Africa

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X