World

India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month

08 September 2020 - 08:47 By Reuters
A man wearing a face mask travels inside a Delhi metro train, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi, India.
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed.

The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

India surprassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million. 

