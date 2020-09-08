World

Russia completes early trials of second potential Covid-19 vaccine

08 September 2020 - 14:43 By Reuters
Vials with "Gam-Covid-Vac" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
Vials with "Gam-Covid-Vac" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
Image: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Andrey Rudakov/Handout via REUTERS

Siberia's Vector virology institute on Tuesday completed early-stage human trials, known as Phase II, of a second potential Russian vaccine against Covid-19, the state consumer safety watchdog was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying.

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials of this vaccine, due to involve 40,000 participants, were launched last week.

Human trials of the second potential Covid-19 vaccine, a peptide-based jab, began on July 27 and involved a group of 100 volunteers, Interfax cited watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying.

"Today ... the final group of 20 volunteers was released from hospital," said in a statement. "All 100 volunteers were vaccinated with two doses and have completed a 23-day monitoring period in hospital. The volunteers are feeling good."

Results are due to be published on Sept. 30, Interfax said.  

