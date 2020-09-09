World

Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

09 September 2020 - 13:45 By TimesLIVE
Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian MP.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. 

This comes after Trump helped to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Daily Mail in the UK, Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament, who praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said to Fox News.

Tybring-Gjedde, who is a four-term member of parliament who also serves as chairperson of the Norwegian delegation to the Nato Parliamentary Assembly, said the Trump administration played a key role in the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel.

