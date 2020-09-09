World

Is breaking the law right on Brexit? UK says the law must be obeyed on Covid

09 September 2020 - 08:57 By Reuters
Britain's Secretary of State of Health Matt Hancock. File photo
Image: REUTERS/John Sibley

Britain's health minister said on Wednesday that people should obey the law over coronavirus after he was asked if it was right to break international law in a limited and specific way over Brexit.

"Of course, abiding by these rules is absolutely vital to protect life," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said when asked why people should obey the law following remarks from a minister on Tuesday that proposed legislation would break international law in a "limited way".

On Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol, Hancock said: "The government has a number of international obligations and the primary among those in this context is protecting the peace process - that's about people's safety and security too."  

