World

Sri Lanka to take legal action against tanker's owner after fire

09 September 2020 - 14:43 By Reuters
A Sri Lankan Navy boat sprays water on the New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), that was carrying the equivalent of about 2 million barrels of oil, after a fire broke out off east coast of Sri Lanka September 8, 2020.
A Sri Lankan Navy boat sprays water on the New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), that was carrying the equivalent of about 2 million barrels of oil, after a fire broke out off east coast of Sri Lanka September 8, 2020.
Image: Sri Lankan Airforce media/Handout via REUTERS

Sri Lanka will take legal action against the owner of the oil supertanker that caught fire on Thursday as there is a large leakage of bunker oil from the stricken vessel, an official at the Marine Environment Protection Authority said.

"We are deciding whether to claim criminal liability or civil liability or both," Jagath Gunesekara, Deputy General Manager of the Authority said. He said action will be filed under Sri Lankan laws protecting the marine ecosystem.

Greece-based Porto Emporios Shipping Inc is the registered owner of the 20-year old Panama-flagged very large crude carrier New Diamond, according to Refinitiv data. New Shipping Ltd is the manger of the vessel. There was no immediate comment from either company. 

Most read

  1. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  2. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  3. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa
  4. Clicks store trashed, another 'petrol-bombed' as EFF protests over hair ad South Africa
  5. A racist ad, the backlash and an apology - how Clicks got it horribly wrong South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X