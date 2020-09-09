Typhoons blow North Koreas economic plans further off course

After surveying the typhoon damage suffered by his impoverished country, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told party loyalists they would have to rethink plans for an economy already hobbled by sanctions and more recently coronavirus restrictions.

Typhoon Maysak, the ninth typhoon of the season, led to a state of emergency, destroyed more than 2,000 houses, inundated public buildings and roads, and caused the collapse of 59 bridges, state media said.

North Korea was left with no choice except to "change the direction of our struggle", Kim said in comments carried by state-run KCNA on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) on Tuesday, Kim said he will reconsider how to followthrough on year-end projects as the country recovers from torrential rains and floods caused by one of the wettest rainy seasons on record. .

Run by the Kim dynasty, since the country's founding in 1948, North Korea has struggled with mismanagement and increasing political and economic isolation after it pursued nuclear weapons in defiance of United Nations resolutions.

Even longtime partners like China and Russia backed the stricter sanctions, though both countries now call for the measures to be eased, and the UN has warned that wide swaths of the population face chronic food insecurity.