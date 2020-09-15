'Scare your friends with your big hair and narrow mind': US artist on R3K 'Karen-19' masks

US artist Jason Adcock has flipped the switched on Covid-19 and is capitalising off Karen’s notoriety with his “Karen-19" masks.

While Covid-19 took over the world and continues to claim lives, “Karens” have made headlines for their 'behaviour.'

The name “Karen” has been associated with rude, entitled, middle-aged white women. It has also been used to describe racist women and those who refuse to wear a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Adcock, the masks were designed for Halloween but can be worn any time to poke fun at “Karens”.

Adcock, who advertised the masks on his Instagram page, wrote: “2020 is the year of the Karen. Scare all your friends with your big hair and narrow mind.”