'Scare your friends with your big hair and narrow mind': US artist on R3K 'Karen-19' masks
US artist Jason Adcock has flipped the switched on Covid-19 and is capitalising off Karen’s notoriety with his “Karen-19" masks.
While Covid-19 took over the world and continues to claim lives, “Karens” have made headlines for their 'behaviour.'
The name “Karen” has been associated with rude, entitled, middle-aged white women. It has also been used to describe racist women and those who refuse to wear a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Adcock, the masks were designed for Halloween but can be worn any time to poke fun at “Karens”.
Adcock, who advertised the masks on his Instagram page, wrote: “2020 is the year of the Karen. Scare all your friends with your big hair and narrow mind.”
The masks, which retail for $180 (about R3,000), are made with latex and feature a “personal paint job, styled hair and lashes”.
“Sculpted, moulded, cast, painted and finished by myself. Vision slits above the eyes and additional vents in the mouth, nose and ears. Mask is one size fits most (I have a large head and it fits me). If the mask is too big you can glue a bit of sponge to the inside top,” Adcock wrote in the description.
All masks are made to order and the processing time is three to four weeks.
Real Karens are tired
Women around the world named “Karen” are not happy with the negative connotations around their name. Last month, TimesLIVE reported that the three women named Karen said it was not fair that their name was used to describe racist and non-compliant people during the pandemic.
Karen Masters even set up a Change.org petition to combat mainstream media and social media use of her name to describe racist women. The petition is around 12 signatures away from its goal of 1,000 signatures.
“We’re labelled as racist, entitled anti-maskers and we’re just not that sort of person. It’s totally unfair and we want the media, the tabloids and social media to stop using our name to describe racist people. We should describe racist people as racist and stop using our name,” said Masters.