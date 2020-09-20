Protesters say localised lockdowns in Madrid discriminate against poor

Protesters in some poorer areas of Madrid that are facing lockdown to stem a soaring Covid-19 infection rate took to the street on Sunday, to call for better health provisions and complained of discrimination by the authorities.

Madrid's regional government announced on Friday that movement between and within six districts that are home to about 850,000 people will be restricted from Monday, although people will still be able to go to work.

The lockdown measures predominantly apply to areas of lower income and with higher immigrant populations. Peaceful protests were held in 12 of the 37 districts affected on Sunday.

About 600 people demonstrated in the southern district of Vallecas, which has of the highest infection rates in the Spanish capital - about half that of Chamberi, a wealthy area in the north of the city, according to regional government figures.

"We want adequate measures to protect us in these working class areas. We don't have medical centres. Many people do not have a work contract so they can go into quarantine in peace," said Vanesa, a protester, who lives in Vallecas.

Vallecas is not a ghetto, chanted demonstrators.

They also called for the resignation of Madrid regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who attracted criticism for saying this week "the way of life of immigrants" was partly to blame for the rise in cases.

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida said the measures did not discriminate against the poor.

"There are no first class residents and second class residents. We have to be together at this moment," he tweeted.