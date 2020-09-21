World

Covid-19 lawbreakers in Indonesia forced to dig graves as punishment

21 September 2020 - 07:07
Indonesians who are caught in public without a mask are being forced to dig graves for Covid-19 victims. File photo
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/ Sowetan

Law enforcement officials in East Java, Indonesia, have introduced grave digging as one of the punishments applied to those who break Covid-19 health protocols. 

According to a CNN report, local authorities are forcing offenders to dig graves for victims of Covid-19 in the hopes the labour would convince them to do their part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Other penalties for people not following rules, such as wearing a mask, include lying down in coffins, praying for Covid-19 victims at cemeteries, and doing push-ups.

Indonesia has a mask mandate, but some have opposed this and social distancing. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has 244,676 confirmed  Covid-19 cases and 9,553 deaths.

