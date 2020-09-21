World

Hungary PM Orban endorses Trump in November US election

21 September 2020 - 10:46 By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
US President Donald Trump (right) has been endorsed by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) for re-election.
US President Donald Trump (right) has been endorsed by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) for re-election.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday endorsed Donald Trump's reelection bid for the US presidency, saying his rival Democrats have forced a "moral imperialism" on the world that illiberal leaders like himself reject.

"We root for Donald Trump's victory, because we know well American Democratic governments' diplomacy, built on moral imperialism. We have been forced to sample it before, we did not like it, we do not want seconds," Orban wrote in an essay.

Nationalist Orban faces a steep challenge to his decade-long rule in parliamentary elections due in early 2022 as Hungary braces for the economic and social impact of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The vote would be decisive as the international liberal elite was out to destroy Christian conservatives in Europe, he wrote in the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet.

"They prepare for a decisive battle in 2022, backed by the international media, Brussels bureaucrats, and NGOs disguised as civil organisations," Orban said. "It is time for us to line up too."

Hungary and other central European countries would place economic efficiency over European Union policies such as "climate goals elevated to absurdity, a social Europe, a common tax code and a multicultural society", he said.

The EU will try to implement the multi-trillion euro post-pandemic revival plan with key political discussions yet to be conducted among member states, some of which want to regulate the self-styled illiberal Orban much more strongly.

The idea of strict conditions on the disbursement of EU aid and funds to the rule of law has prompted a threat of veto for the whole package from Orban, who said the system was more aptly described as "rule of blackmail."

Orban said the outcome much depended on the succession battle in Germany as Chancellor Angela Merkel's term nears an end. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Biden accuses Trump of betraying Americans by lying about Covid-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied ...
News
1 week ago

Russian state hackers suspected in targeting Joe Biden campaign firm

Microsoft Corp recently alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's main election campaign advisory firms that it had been targeted ...
News
1 week ago

Obama slams Trump as unfit, says US democracy is at risk

Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday assailed his successor, Donald Trump, as deeply unfit for the office he occupies and argued that voting ...
News
1 month ago

Biden to accept Democratic nomination, lay out vision for post-Trump America

Joe Biden will reach into America's living rooms on Thursday as he accepts the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa
  2. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  3. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  4. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  5. 'No-one deserves to die like that': How slain detective Charl Kinnear was left ... News

Latest Videos

Novak Djokovic SMASHES Racket in Rome
Cellular Immunity - Adaptive Immunity part 1, Animation
X